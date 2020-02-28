All apartments in Newnan
14 Grier Lane
14 Grier Lane

14 Grier Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14 Grier Lane, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14 Grier Lane Available 09/28/19 14 Grier Lane: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with brick front and private backyard located in Harper's Farm subdivision. Stainless steel kitchen appliances! Very convenient location! -

(RLNE2603199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Grier Lane have any available units?
14 Grier Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 14 Grier Lane have?
Some of 14 Grier Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Grier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14 Grier Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Grier Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Grier Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14 Grier Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14 Grier Lane offers parking.
Does 14 Grier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Grier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Grier Lane have a pool?
No, 14 Grier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14 Grier Lane have accessible units?
No, 14 Grier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Grier Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Grier Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Grier Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Grier Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
