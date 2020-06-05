All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 258 Mclaren Gates Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
258 Mclaren Gates Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

258 Mclaren Gates Drive

258 Mclaren Gates Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

258 Mclaren Gates Drive Northwest, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Ashton Woods townhome in a gated community within walking distance of Kennestone Hospital as well as minutes from Kennesaw Mountain, Rockridge Forest and Wildlife Preserve, plus Dobbins Airforce Base and Kennesaw State University. Family Room with gas fireplace, separate dining room, main level office, rear deck and spacious kitchen. Mater bedroom and bath suite are massive with large walk-in closet. Luxury bath has Jacuzzi tub and separate shower plus double vanities. Large guest bedroom & bath. Finished basement w/ Den, Bedroom & full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Mclaren Gates Drive have any available units?
258 Mclaren Gates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 258 Mclaren Gates Drive have?
Some of 258 Mclaren Gates Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Mclaren Gates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
258 Mclaren Gates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Mclaren Gates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 258 Mclaren Gates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 258 Mclaren Gates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 258 Mclaren Gates Drive offers parking.
Does 258 Mclaren Gates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 Mclaren Gates Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Mclaren Gates Drive have a pool?
No, 258 Mclaren Gates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 258 Mclaren Gates Drive have accessible units?
No, 258 Mclaren Gates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Mclaren Gates Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Mclaren Gates Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Mclaren Gates Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Mclaren Gates Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College