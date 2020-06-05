258 Mclaren Gates Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Ashton Woods townhome in a gated community within walking distance of Kennestone Hospital as well as minutes from Kennesaw Mountain, Rockridge Forest and Wildlife Preserve, plus Dobbins Airforce Base and Kennesaw State University. Family Room with gas fireplace, separate dining room, main level office, rear deck and spacious kitchen. Mater bedroom and bath suite are massive with large walk-in closet. Luxury bath has Jacuzzi tub and separate shower plus double vanities. Large guest bedroom & bath. Finished basement w/ Den, Bedroom & full bath.