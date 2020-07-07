All apartments in Marietta
1268 Allgood
1268 Allgood

1268 Allgood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1268 Allgood Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated kitchen! Great home not far from the Marietta square. Three bedrooms and two full Bathrooms. A great living room with high ceilings. Kitchen has a breakfast bar next to the dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 Allgood have any available units?
1268 Allgood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
Is 1268 Allgood currently offering any rent specials?
1268 Allgood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 Allgood pet-friendly?
No, 1268 Allgood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1268 Allgood offer parking?
Yes, 1268 Allgood offers parking.
Does 1268 Allgood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1268 Allgood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 Allgood have a pool?
No, 1268 Allgood does not have a pool.
Does 1268 Allgood have accessible units?
No, 1268 Allgood does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 Allgood have units with dishwashers?
No, 1268 Allgood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 Allgood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 Allgood does not have units with air conditioning.

