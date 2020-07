Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access package receiving trash valet valet service accessible 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal tennis court

The Falls at Sope Creek is situated in a quiet, residential area of East Marietta, Georgia, minutes from I-75, I-285 and directly on the 120 Loop giving you easy access to entertainment, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy our classic style one, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens with gas ranges, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and large outdoor patios with storage or choose a newly renovated apartment that also includes white or black appliance packages, gray or white cabinets, two-inch blinds, USB Port outlets, and brushed nickel hardware. Our pet-friendly apartments for rent in Marietta offer a dog park, paddle ball court, fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment including free weights, business lounge and outdoor grilling and picnic area. Take a walk or run on one of our two nature trails along historic Sope Creek! Relax by one of our sparkling pools or practice your golf game on our putting green and driving cage. Come experience conven