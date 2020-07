Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors cable included oven range Property Amenities business center internet cafe 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly nest technology

Wood Pointe Apartments in Marietta, Georgia, has one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with quick access to Interstate 75 and 285 for easy commutes. Living in your new apartment home at Wood Pointe, you'll be close to historic Marietta Square and just minutes from the exciting shops and restaurants at Town Center Mall. Our picturesque apartment home community is nestled at the base of the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Wood Pointe Apartments' popular on-site amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with fountains, Internet Cafe, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and lighted tennis courts, Come by today and see if Wood Pointe Apartment Homes suits your lifestyle.