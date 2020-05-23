1160 Charlton Trace SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Traditional 2-Story on a finished basement is located in close-in West Marietta in the heart of Westside’s “Old-Marietta” on a quiet heavily wooded cul-de-sac lot. The entry greets you with hardwood floors & flanking Formal Living Room & Dining Room; Large Family Room with fireplace and built-ins Opens to the light and airy sunroom; the Kitchen has large island, all stainless steel appliances, pantry, laundry room, and breakfast area. Doors off breakfast area and sunroom open to large covered porch on the rear of the home.