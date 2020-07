Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES

Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments.

Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square. Experience a quaint neighborhood atmosphere amidst a lush green landscape while also satisfying your desire for an active lifestyle. We are conveniently located near I-75 and I-285 with the best shops, dining, and entertainment the city has to offer.

Our garden style floorplans feature spacious living and sunroom combinations and renovated kitchens and baths with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and custom lighting. You'll enjoy getting a workout on the tennis court or relaxing in the quiet luxury of our spacious resort style pool.

Princeton Place... the good life is waiting!