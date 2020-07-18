6607 Coventry Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely home, featuring approximately 1572 SF of living space, has a separate living room and dining area. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a large walk-in closet. All new laminate flooring installed throughout the home. Kitchen appliances installed at move-in. Right garage door to be replaced.



Special Remarks:



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.