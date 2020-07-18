All apartments in Lithia Springs
6607 Coventry Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6607 Coventry Point

6607 Coventry Point · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Coventry Point, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely home, featuring approximately 1572 SF of living space, has a separate living room and dining area. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a large walk-in closet. All new laminate flooring installed throughout the home. Kitchen appliances installed at move-in. Right garage door to be replaced.

Special Remarks:

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Coventry Point have any available units?
6607 Coventry Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6607 Coventry Point have?
Some of 6607 Coventry Point's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Coventry Point currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Coventry Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Coventry Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 6607 Coventry Point is pet friendly.
Does 6607 Coventry Point offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Coventry Point offers parking.
Does 6607 Coventry Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Coventry Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Coventry Point have a pool?
No, 6607 Coventry Point does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Coventry Point have accessible units?
No, 6607 Coventry Point does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Coventry Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Coventry Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Coventry Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 Coventry Point does not have units with air conditioning.
