/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
71 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1163 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1199 sqft
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.
Results within 5 miles of Lithia Springs
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1104 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1179 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
$
20 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1090 sqft
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
6 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1119 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1186 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
945 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
7998 East Field Drive
7998 East Field Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
7998 East Field Drive - 7998 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located off of Veterans Memorial Hwy - This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex has all new vinyl planking and carpet. The living room has a nice wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1961 Padgett Drive
1961 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1160 sqft
1961 Padgett Drive - 1961 Available 09/01/20 Now Pre-Leasing Sought After Townhome in Spicewood - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
3547 Main Station Drive
3547 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8815 W Chase Dr
8815 West Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1452 sqft
8815 W. Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1966 Drennon Ave
1966 Drennon Avenue, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
**LEASE APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND WILL BE SIGNED NEXT WEEK** Spacious town home! Near shopping centers, Silver Comet Trails, the New Atlanta Braves Stadium, Airport, and schools. Open floor for entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
859 Joseph Club Drive SW
859 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
NEAT & ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS AND MANY MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, WITH CLEAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAIRLY NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
856 Joseph Club Drive
856 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 story brick front townhouse. New flooring:kitchen, all bathrooms. Two: large bedms 14X20 and 14x1. Two full baths in each rm. separate living and dining room. Lots of windows. facing north. Schools: South Cobb,Floyd Mid and Mableton Elm.
Results within 10 miles of Lithia Springs
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
$
216 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
4 Units Available
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1155 sqft
Sterling Vinings Apartments in Smyrna, Georgia, offer traditional styling with modern updates. Wood-burning fireplaces, unique floor plans and new stainless steel appliances are available, along with a fitness center.
Similar Pages
Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs 3 BedroomsLithia Springs Apartments under $1,000Lithia Springs Apartments under $900
Lithia Springs Apartments with BalconyLithia Springs Apartments with GarageLithia Springs Apartments with GymLithia Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLithia Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA