Apartment List
/
GA
/
lithia springs
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lithia Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6447 Gordan Street Unit A
6447 Gordon St, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag! Now showing.
Results within 1 mile of Lithia Springs

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2585 sqft
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop

1 of 15

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1905 sqft
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Lithia Springs
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4099 Whistler Drive
4099 Whistler Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2630 sqft
4099 Whistler Drive Available 08/10/20 GORGEOUS HOME / UPGRADES GALLORE / FINISHED BASEMENT / 2 LIVING ROOMS / GORGOEUS BACK YARD - COME SEE THIS AMAZING HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES AND A FINISHED BASEMENT AND 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5912 Lone Oak Drive
5912 Lone Oak Dr SW, Mableton, GA
Studio
$1,000
5912 Lone Oak Drive - 5912 Available 08/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Anneewakee Trails
1 Unit Available
3022 Creekbend Overlook
3022 Creekbend Overlook, Douglas County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3420 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME / UPGRADES GALLORE/ POPULAR ANNAWAKEE FALLS - SWIM / TENNIS SUBDIVISION - WOW!!. COME SEE THIS AMAZING BRICK HOME IN THE POPULAR ANNAWAKEE FALLS SWIM / TENNIS COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS UPGRADES GALORE.....

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3547 Main Station Drive
3547 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Providence
1 Unit Available
6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5
6448 0 Bennington Bluff Ct, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
2807 sqft
Move-In Specials $300.00 off on first month rent move in by June 20 Upgraded 2807 sq.ft. Townhouse for Rent in Gated Community. $2500 rent per month. Lawn-care and HOA fees are included in monthly rent. Schedule tour - https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3037 Lake Monroe Road
3037 Lake Monroe Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1452 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Spacious fenced

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Carmel
1 Unit Available
3077 Carmel Drive
3077 Carmel Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1331 sqft
Welcome Home- Large open great room /casual dining area. Great room offers rock decorative fireplace*dining area has sliding glass doors to backyard deck*efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.
City Guide for Lithia Springs, GA

"I'm sittin' here thinking 'bout my crazy dream /If I could only be there tonight /Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta!" (--Little Feat, "Oh Atlanta")

If you had that dream during your slumber in Lithia Springs, you could absolutely be there tonight, as Atlanta is a short 18 miles away. And if your dream incorporates living a wonderful life outside of the hustle and bustle of a metropolis, then Lithia Springs is a place to consider for your home. Todays jogging, weight-lifting, bottled-water drinking generation think they invented the concept of health, but Lithia Springs has been marketing natural spring water for well over a hundred years, proving once again that we arent as modern as we believe.

The delightful but medium-sized unincorporated area of Lithia Springs remains trendy without turning snobby. It really doesnt get enough attention, but perhaps the residents like it that way. Those who appreciate the concept ofyin and yang will like living in one of the rental apartments in Lithia Springs, because the city is all about balance. There is a nice diverse population, a nice balance of blue-collared and professional jobs, many age groups, and an interesting mix of local outdoor activities. Try hiking through Sweetwater Creek State Park, or else satisfy your big-city activities with a short drive to Hotlanta. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lithia Springs, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lithia Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs 3 BedroomsLithia Springs Apartments under $1,000Lithia Springs Apartments under $900
Lithia Springs Apartments with BalconyLithia Springs Apartments with GarageLithia Springs Apartments with GymLithia Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLithia Springs Apartments with Move-in Specials
Lithia Springs Apartments with ParkingLithia Springs Apartments with PoolLithia Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerLithia Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsLithia Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University