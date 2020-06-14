104 Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA with hardwood floors
"I'm sittin' here thinking 'bout my crazy dream /If I could only be there tonight /Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta!" (--Little Feat, "Oh Atlanta")
If you had that dream during your slumber in Lithia Springs, you could absolutely be there tonight, as Atlanta is a short 18 miles away. And if your dream incorporates living a wonderful life outside of the hustle and bustle of a metropolis, then Lithia Springs is a place to consider for your home. Todays jogging, weight-lifting, bottled-water drinking generation think they invented the concept of health, but Lithia Springs has been marketing natural spring water for well over a hundred years, proving once again that we arent as modern as we believe.
The delightful but medium-sized unincorporated area of Lithia Springs remains trendy without turning snobby. It really doesnt get enough attention, but perhaps the residents like it that way. Those who appreciate the concept ofyin and yang will like living in one of the rental apartments in Lithia Springs, because the city is all about balance. There is a nice diverse population, a nice balance of blue-collared and professional jobs, many age groups, and an interesting mix of local outdoor activities. Try hiking through Sweetwater Creek State Park, or else satisfy your big-city activities with a short drive to Hotlanta. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lithia Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.