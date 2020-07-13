All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like
Brodick Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
Brodick Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

Brodick Hill

Open Now until 6pm
7703 Lee Rd · (770) 284-3841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01102 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 09309 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 06309 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06106 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 05004 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 10003 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brodick Hill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
trash valet
Conveniently located, Brodick Hill Apartments in Lithia Springs, Georgia, are just minutes to Interstate 20, Sweetwater Park, Arbor Place Mall, Douglas County Rideshare, Six Flags Over Georgia, prime shopping, dining, and entertainment. At Brodick Hill, you'll enjoy an easy commute to thriving employers such as Lockheed Martin, APL Logistics, AT&T, Delta Airlines and Douglas County Government.Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature, these spacious apartments are a world away from the ordinary, offering an array of one- and two-bedroom layouts with wood-style and tile flooring, granite-style countertops, oversized windows for natural lighting, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Further conveniences include Wi-fi in clubhouse area, extra storage, garages, sparkling swimming pool, and fitness studio. Brodick Hill welcomes your pets! We provide luxury, pet-friendly apartments in Lithia Springs, Georgia!Come home to quiet luxury and natural surroundings, with city convenience

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brodick Hill have any available units?
Brodick Hill has 24 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brodick Hill have?
Some of Brodick Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brodick Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Brodick Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brodick Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Brodick Hill is pet friendly.
Does Brodick Hill offer parking?
Yes, Brodick Hill offers parking.
Does Brodick Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brodick Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brodick Hill have a pool?
Yes, Brodick Hill has a pool.
Does Brodick Hill have accessible units?
No, Brodick Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Brodick Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brodick Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Brodick Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brodick Hill has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 BedroomsLithia Springs Apartments with GarageLithia Springs Apartments with PoolLithia Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLaGrange CollegeLife University