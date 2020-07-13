Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center courtyard fire pit hot tub lobby package receiving trash valet

Conveniently located, Brodick Hill Apartments in Lithia Springs, Georgia, are just minutes to Interstate 20, Sweetwater Park, Arbor Place Mall, Douglas County Rideshare, Six Flags Over Georgia, prime shopping, dining, and entertainment. At Brodick Hill, you'll enjoy an easy commute to thriving employers such as Lockheed Martin, APL Logistics, AT&T, Delta Airlines and Douglas County Government.Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature, these spacious apartments are a world away from the ordinary, offering an array of one- and two-bedroom layouts with wood-style and tile flooring, granite-style countertops, oversized windows for natural lighting, and full-size washer and dryer connections. Further conveniences include Wi-fi in clubhouse area, extra storage, garages, sparkling swimming pool, and fitness studio. Brodick Hill welcomes your pets! We provide luxury, pet-friendly apartments in Lithia Springs, Georgia!Come home to quiet luxury and natural surroundings, with city convenience