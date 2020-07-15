/
accessible apartments
21 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
10 Units Available
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Avonlea Tributary Apartments in Lithia Springs GA What better place to call home than a thriving, active oasis of nature, nestled among friends? Friends who, like you, appreciate style and substance in their everyday living.
Results within 1 mile of Lithia Springs
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of Lithia Springs
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
20 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,222
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
4 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Results within 10 miles of Lithia Springs
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
26 Units Available
Vinings
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,067
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
42 Units Available
Vinings
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
13 Units Available
Vinings
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,086
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Princeton Lakes
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
6 Units Available
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1350 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and luxury finishes. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Located close to the Fox Creek Golf Course and Telleson Park.
Last updated May 8 at 05:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!
