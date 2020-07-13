Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill garage parking courtyard internet access internet cafe package receiving

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Greystar welcomes Sweetwater Creek to our family of communities. Feel welcomed from the minute you set foot in Sweetwater Creek apartments. Take part of a small, but caring community in Lithia Springs, GA that you can call home! Our commuting residents love that Sweetwater Creek Apartments are just a mere 26 minutes away from downtown Atlanta, with convenient access to the I-20 and Hartsfield Airport as well. Lithia Springs, Georgia carries with it that big city feels, but in a small city package! Coming back home from work, you won't find yourself dealing with crowded sidewalks or constant traffic jams that you're bound to find in Atlanta. You'll still find yourself with the conveniences of a modern city, with various attractions like Six Flags Over Georgia, local restaurants like Porch Light Latin Kitchen and malls like nearby Arbor Place. These are just some of the few ...