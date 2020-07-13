All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 PM

Sweetwater Creek

Open Now until 6pm
1100 Preston Landing Cir · (770) 415-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0824 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 0805 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 0123 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1127 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0208 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 0206 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Unit 0220 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0506 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sweetwater Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
parking
courtyard
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Greystar welcomes Sweetwater Creek to our family of communities. Feel welcomed from the minute you set foot in Sweetwater Creek apartments. Take part of a small, but caring community in Lithia Springs, GA that you can call home! Our commuting residents love that Sweetwater Creek Apartments are just a mere 26 minutes away from downtown Atlanta, with convenient access to the I-20 and Hartsfield Airport as well. Lithia Springs, Georgia carries with it that big city feels, but in a small city package! Coming back home from work, you won't find yourself dealing with crowded sidewalks or constant traffic jams that you're bound to find in Atlanta. You'll still find yourself with the conveniences of a modern city, with various attractions like Six Flags Over Georgia, local restaurants like Porch Light Latin Kitchen and malls like nearby Arbor Place. These are just some of the few ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sweetwater Creek have any available units?
Sweetwater Creek has 11 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sweetwater Creek have?
Some of Sweetwater Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sweetwater Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Sweetwater Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sweetwater Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Sweetwater Creek is pet friendly.
Does Sweetwater Creek offer parking?
Yes, Sweetwater Creek offers parking.
Does Sweetwater Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sweetwater Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sweetwater Creek have a pool?
Yes, Sweetwater Creek has a pool.
Does Sweetwater Creek have accessible units?
No, Sweetwater Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Sweetwater Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sweetwater Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Sweetwater Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sweetwater Creek has units with air conditioning.
