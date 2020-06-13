/
3 bedroom apartments
271 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
15 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
11 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1406 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Silver Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
871 Aspen Drive
871 Aspen Drive, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
3697 Lithia Way
3697 Lithia Way, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1352 sqft
HONEY STOP THE CAR! MUST STOP! Rancher with a basement/workshop!! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Thursday, June 11, 2020 @ 7:15 - 8:00 pm Saturday, June 13 ,2020 @ 10:00 - 10:45 am Sunday, June 14, 2020 @ 10:00 - 10:45 am MUST SEE 3 bedroom 1 bathroom
1 Unit Available
4402 Canary Court
4402 Canary Court, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1413 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 1 mile of Lithia Springs
1 Unit Available
5734 Newnan Circle
5734 Newman Circle, Austell, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
6698 Ivy Log Dr
6698 Ivy Log Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family home in Austell - Property Id: 142379 Newly renovated single family home with convenient location in Austell, Georgia. The home has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has new paint and new flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
7258 Silverton Trail
7258 Silverton Trail, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1940 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.
1 Unit Available
1305 Cochise Circle
1305 Cochise Circle, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1472 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Over-sized Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling Opens to Dining Area. Spacious Kitchen with Stove & Fridge. Full Bathroom with Tub/Shower. Bedrooms with Closets. 3rd/Bonus Finished Den Area with Laundry Room.
1 Unit Available
6309 Wellington Way
6309 Wellington Way, Austell, GA
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Austell. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 Unit Available
8673 Chestnut Lane
8673 Chestnut Lane, Douglas County, GA
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lithia Springs. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Lithia Springs
14 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
29 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
8 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
10 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
21 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1350 sqft
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
6 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
