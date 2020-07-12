183 Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA with parking
"I'm sittin' here thinking 'bout my crazy dream /If I could only be there tonight /Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta!" (--Little Feat, "Oh Atlanta")
If you had that dream during your slumber in Lithia Springs, you could absolutely be there tonight, as Atlanta is a short 18 miles away. And if your dream incorporates living a wonderful life outside of the hustle and bustle of a metropolis, then Lithia Springs is a place to consider for your home. Todays jogging, weight-lifting, bottled-water drinking generation think they invented the concept of health, but Lithia Springs has been marketing natural spring water for well over a hundred years, proving once again that we arent as modern as we believe.
The delightful but medium-sized unincorporated area of Lithia Springs remains trendy without turning snobby. It really doesnt get enough attention, but perhaps the residents like it that way. Those who appreciate the concept ofyin and yang will like living in one of the rental apartments in Lithia Springs, because the city is all about balance. There is a nice diverse population, a nice balance of blue-collared and professional jobs, many age groups, and an interesting mix of local outdoor activities. Try hiking through Sweetwater Creek State Park, or else satisfy your big-city activities with a short drive to Hotlanta. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lithia Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.