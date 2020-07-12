Apartment List
183 Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lithia Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1454 sqft
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
11 Units Available
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1515 sqft
Welcome Home to Avonlea Tributary Apartments in Lithia Springs GA What better place to call home than a thriving, active oasis of nature, nestled among friends? Friends who, like you, appreciate style and substance in their everyday living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1406 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.
Results within 1 mile of Lithia Springs

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3345 Slate Drive
3345 Slate Drive, Austell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1685 sqft
Ready Now! Landscaping included! Spacious Family Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Separate Dining Room. Kitchen has new refrigerator and stained cabinets. Breakfast area overlooks private back yard. Large deck with stairs to nice level lot.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7258 Silverton Trail
7258 Silverton Trail, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1940 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,940 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2055 Valley Creek Dr
2055 Valley Creek Drive, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1885 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2-story home

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7641 Forest Glen Way
7641 Forest Glen Way, Douglasville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3278 sqft
Beautiful very large Brick front home with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Large eat in kitchen with island and stainless appliances, formal dining room, formal living room. Nice flooring throughout with New carpet installed June 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2585 sqft
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop

1 of 15

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1905 sqft
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5960 Peco Lane
5960 Peco Lane, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
5960 Peco Lane - 5960 Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Total Electric Home with Great Updates - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a completely renovated bathroom and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Lithia Springs
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
21 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,152
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
City Guide for Lithia Springs, GA

"I'm sittin' here thinking 'bout my crazy dream /If I could only be there tonight /Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta!" (--Little Feat, "Oh Atlanta")

If you had that dream during your slumber in Lithia Springs, you could absolutely be there tonight, as Atlanta is a short 18 miles away. And if your dream incorporates living a wonderful life outside of the hustle and bustle of a metropolis, then Lithia Springs is a place to consider for your home. Todays jogging, weight-lifting, bottled-water drinking generation think they invented the concept of health, but Lithia Springs has been marketing natural spring water for well over a hundred years, proving once again that we arent as modern as we believe.

The delightful but medium-sized unincorporated area of Lithia Springs remains trendy without turning snobby. It really doesnt get enough attention, but perhaps the residents like it that way. Those who appreciate the concept ofyin and yang will like living in one of the rental apartments in Lithia Springs, because the city is all about balance. There is a nice diverse population, a nice balance of blue-collared and professional jobs, many age groups, and an interesting mix of local outdoor activities. Try hiking through Sweetwater Creek State Park, or else satisfy your big-city activities with a short drive to Hotlanta. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lithia Springs, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lithia Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

