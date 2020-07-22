Avonlea Tributary

Lease Length: Month to month; 3, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $5 application fee
Deposit: $250 - Up to 1st month rent pending credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lbs weight restriction , no aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $400
restrictions: 50 lbs weight restriction
Cats
deposit: $400
fee: $400
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: 5x8: $50/month