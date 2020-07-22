All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:11 AM

Avonlea Tributary

2580 Summer Lake Rd · (770) 575-5027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2580 Summer Lake Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9405 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,219

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 9106 · Avail. now

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 6208 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,347

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7404 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,309

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 5303 · Avail. now

$1,324

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Unit 5405 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,327

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avonlea Tributary.

Amenities

on-site laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
bbq/grill
bocce court
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
golf room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome Home to Avonlea Tributary Apartments in Lithia Springs GA What better place to call home than a thriving, active oasis of nature, nestled among friends? Friends who, like you, appreciate style and substance in their everyday living. The style of a luxury wilderness lodge, seemingly hidden from the bustling world, yet only minutes from all that is familiar. The substance of being more responsibly in step with the organic world that waits just outside the door: that is the unique style and substance of Avonlea Tributary.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to month; 3, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $5 application fee
Deposit: $250 - Up to 1st month rent pending credit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: 50 lbs weight restriction , no aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $400
restrictions: 50 lbs weight restriction
Cats
deposit: $400
fee: $400
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: 5x8: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avonlea Tributary have any available units?
Avonlea Tributary has 11 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avonlea Tributary have?
Some of Avonlea Tributary's amenities include on-site laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avonlea Tributary currently offering any rent specials?
Avonlea Tributary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avonlea Tributary pet-friendly?
Yes, Avonlea Tributary is pet friendly.
Does Avonlea Tributary offer parking?
Yes, Avonlea Tributary offers parking.
Does Avonlea Tributary have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avonlea Tributary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avonlea Tributary have a pool?
Yes, Avonlea Tributary has a pool.
Does Avonlea Tributary have accessible units?
Yes, Avonlea Tributary has accessible units.
Does Avonlea Tributary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avonlea Tributary has units with dishwashers.
Does Avonlea Tributary have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avonlea Tributary has units with air conditioning.
