Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities playground business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible alarm system bbq/grill bocce court cc payments conference room e-payments golf room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome Home to Avonlea Tributary Apartments in Lithia Springs GA What better place to call home than a thriving, active oasis of nature, nestled among friends? Friends who, like you, appreciate style and substance in their everyday living. The style of a luxury wilderness lodge, seemingly hidden from the bustling world, yet only minutes from all that is familiar. The substance of being more responsibly in step with the organic world that waits just outside the door: that is the unique style and substance of Avonlea Tributary.