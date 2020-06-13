134 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
"I'm sittin' here thinking 'bout my crazy dream /If I could only be there tonight /Oh Atlanta, Oh Atlanta!" (--Little Feat, "Oh Atlanta")
If you had that dream during your slumber in Lithia Springs, you could absolutely be there tonight, as Atlanta is a short 18 miles away. And if your dream incorporates living a wonderful life outside of the hustle and bustle of a metropolis, then Lithia Springs is a place to consider for your home. Todays jogging, weight-lifting, bottled-water drinking generation think they invented the concept of health, but Lithia Springs has been marketing natural spring water for well over a hundred years, proving once again that we arent as modern as we believe.
The delightful but medium-sized unincorporated area of Lithia Springs remains trendy without turning snobby. It really doesnt get enough attention, but perhaps the residents like it that way. Those who appreciate the concept ofyin and yang will like living in one of the rental apartments in Lithia Springs, because the city is all about balance. There is a nice diverse population, a nice balance of blue-collared and professional jobs, many age groups, and an interesting mix of local outdoor activities. Try hiking through Sweetwater Creek State Park, or else satisfy your big-city activities with a short drive to Hotlanta. See more
