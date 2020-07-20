3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. It has a formal dining room & eat in kitchen. Washer/dryer provided. Property is TOTAL electric, and has central heat/air. Blinds are supplied.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1780 Gold Finch Way have any available units?
1780 Gold Finch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1780 Gold Finch Way have?
Some of 1780 Gold Finch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Gold Finch Way currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Gold Finch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.