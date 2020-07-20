All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 1780 Gold Finch Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
1780 Gold Finch Way
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

1780 Gold Finch Way

1780 Gold Finch Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1780 Gold Finch Way, Lithia Springs, GA 30168

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. It has a formal dining room & eat in kitchen. Washer/dryer provided. Property is TOTAL electric, and has central heat/air. Blinds are supplied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Gold Finch Way have any available units?
1780 Gold Finch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1780 Gold Finch Way have?
Some of 1780 Gold Finch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Gold Finch Way currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Gold Finch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Gold Finch Way pet-friendly?
No, 1780 Gold Finch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 1780 Gold Finch Way offer parking?
No, 1780 Gold Finch Way does not offer parking.
Does 1780 Gold Finch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1780 Gold Finch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Gold Finch Way have a pool?
No, 1780 Gold Finch Way does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Gold Finch Way have accessible units?
No, 1780 Gold Finch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Gold Finch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1780 Gold Finch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 Gold Finch Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1780 Gold Finch Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs Apartments with GaragesLithia Springs Apartments with Pools
Lithia Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University