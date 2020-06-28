All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 3500 Lee Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
3500 Lee Court
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:48 PM

3500 Lee Court

3500 Lee Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3500 Lee Court, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great room mate plan for KSU student or others. This unit has fresh paint and new carpet upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Lee Court have any available units?
3500 Lee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 3500 Lee Court have?
Some of 3500 Lee Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Lee Court currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Lee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Lee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Lee Court is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Lee Court offer parking?
No, 3500 Lee Court does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Lee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Lee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Lee Court have a pool?
No, 3500 Lee Court does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Lee Court have accessible units?
No, 3500 Lee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Lee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Lee Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Lee Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3500 Lee Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennesaw Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College