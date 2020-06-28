Rent Calculator
3500 Lee Court
3500 Lee Court
3500 Lee Court
3500 Lee Court, Kennesaw, GA 30144
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great room mate plan for KSU student or others. This unit has fresh paint and new carpet upstairs.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Does 3500 Lee Court have any available units?
3500 Lee Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kennesaw, GA
.
What amenities does 3500 Lee Court have?
Some of 3500 Lee Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 3500 Lee Court currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Lee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Lee Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Lee Court is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Lee Court offer parking?
No, 3500 Lee Court does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Lee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Lee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Lee Court have a pool?
No, 3500 Lee Court does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Lee Court have accessible units?
No, 3500 Lee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Lee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Lee Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Lee Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3500 Lee Court has units with air conditioning.
