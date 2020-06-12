/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
129 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1239 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
20 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1098 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
25 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
40 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1117 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1403 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
15 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
24 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
32 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1317 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
28 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
28 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1157 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
43 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
10 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1181 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1157 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
10 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
1 Unit Available
2001 Jebs Court NW
2001 Jebs Court, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
888 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Kennesaw! - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath single level unit in Kennesaw close to I -75. Great roommate floorplan with laminate flooring throughout main, vaulted ceiling in the living, stone fireplace, and washer/dryer included.
1 Unit Available
1050 Plantation Way
1050 Plantation Way, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
This Charming 2BED/2.5BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! - This Charming 2BED/2.
1 Unit Available
2681 S. Main Street - 35
2681 S Main St NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
678 sqft
This unit has two bedrooms and two baths, as well as a large bonus room upstairs. The bonus room may be used as a bedroom, but it has no closet. Quiet and well maintained neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Kennesaw
21 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Ridenour
15 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1307 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1404 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
1 Unit Available
3494 Lee Ct NW
3494 Lee Court, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Updated 2/3 townhouse - Property Id: 299282 Recently updated 2 bed 3 bath townhouse in Kennesaw located less than 2 miles from KSU. Tenant responsible for utilities. Dogs/cats Ok with additional fee. No smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
1920 Lakeshore Overlook
1920 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1696 sqft
Beautiful End Unit. This spacious town home has new hardwood floors though out the lower level, new carpet in bedrooms. Two large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Large Living Room with Fireplace. One car garage.
1 Unit Available
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Very cute townhome so convenient to Kennesaw State. New laminate wood floors on main, tiled baths, master bath updated with new tub/shower, excellent roommate floor plan.
