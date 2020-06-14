Apartment List
137 Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kennesaw renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
38 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$901
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1297 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
35 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1435 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
42 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cedarcrest
1 Unit Available
1667 Heyford Circle NW
1667 Heyford Circle, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1450 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath rental home in Kennesaw with fresh paint. Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pantry. wood laminate flooring on main level with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Master bedroom on main level.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1920 Lakeshore Overlook
1920 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1696 sqft
Beautiful End Unit. This spacious town home has new hardwood floors though out the lower level, new carpet in bedrooms. Two large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Large Living Room with Fireplace. One car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Very cute townhome so convenient to Kennesaw State. New laminate wood floors on main, tiled baths, master bath updated with new tub/shower, excellent roommate floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Kennesaw
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1482 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2939 Owens Point Trail NW
2939 Owens Point Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2939 Owens Point Trail NW Available 07/01/20 Well Maintained Ranch Close to Shopping, Schools, Hwys! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to Hwys, Schools and Shopping in Kennesaw! Home features UPDATED A/C AND HEATING UNIT, UPDATED HOT

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Gordon Combs Road Northwest
1135 Gordon Combs Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4753 sqft
This spectacular 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features a stone, rocking chair porch, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous master suite on main, back porch and 2 decks which overlook a beautifully landscaped yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3172 Chapel Road NW
3172 Chapel Road, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2906 sqft
Great location, near shopping, restaurants, and schools in a Swim, tennis community, Spacious home with hardwood flooring on main, Separate formal living and formal dining room, with large kitchen overlooking the family room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West
3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2756 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge and beautiful home in elegant and sought after neighborhood with great amenities and awesome school district! White kitchen cabinets and shiny granite countertops. Easy maintenance hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3595 Darcy Ct
3595 Darcy Court Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2616 sqft
Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! - Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! (RLNE5427827)

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3002 Waterdance Drive NW
3002 Waterdance Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2578 sqft
Access this charming into a covered 2-story entry foyer with wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Kennesaw
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kennesaw, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kennesaw renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

