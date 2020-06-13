/
cheap apartments
64 Cheap Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$928
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2681 S. Main Street - 35
2681 S Main St NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
678 sqft
This unit has two bedrooms and two baths, as well as a large bonus room upstairs. The bonus room may be used as a bedroom, but it has no closet. Quiet and well maintained neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Kennesaw
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridenour
14 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Kennesaw
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
950 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 Mcphail Dr NW
3612 Mc Phail Drive, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
292 sqft
Basement Apartment - Property Id: 93656 Please read entire ad. Safe, Clean, Furnished, Private Basement Apartment. All Utilities included plus Free WIFI. Newly Remodeled, New Carpet, New Paint.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fraiser
1 Unit Available
313 Manget Street SE
313 Manget Street Southeast, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Cute! Adorable! Comfortable! Cozy kitchen, cabinets, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave with open view to living room. Duplex with rocking chair front porch. Just minutes to Marietta square.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Victory
1 Unit Available
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package
Results within 10 miles of Kennesaw
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
8 Units Available
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1134 sqft
Just seconds from the Walmart Supercenter and Larry McDonald Highway, this property provides residents with amenities such as an onsite fitness center, swimming pool and monthly community activities. Apartments feature new flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1365 sqft
The Perfect Place To Call Home You will find TEN35 Gateway Apartments is the perfect place to live! Our community is located in the heart of Marietta, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
