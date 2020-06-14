/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1743 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous townhome close to I-75 in Cobb.
Results within 5 miles of Kennesaw
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1813 Manor View Circle #13
1813 Manor View Circle Northwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Brookstone 2 Bed 2 Bath with Large Open Floor Plan - Excellent Brookstone Senior Living Location! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3612 Mcphail Dr NW
3612 Mc Phail Drive, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
292 sqft
Basement Apartment - Property Id: 93656 Please read entire ad. Safe, Clean, Furnished, Private Basement Apartment. All Utilities included plus Free WIFI. Newly Remodeled, New Carpet, New Paint.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
131 Mirramont Lake Drive
131 Miramont Lake Drive, Cherokee County, GA
Studio
$1,150
920 sqft
Do not miss this opportunity for office condo for lease in Towne Lake area! Featuring 3 large, private offices, w/ separate furnished waiting room, restroom, kitchenette, storage closet, server room & attic space.
Results within 10 miles of Kennesaw
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1533 Park Brooke Cir SW
1533 Park Brooke Cir, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1875 sqft
Newly remodeled, beautiful townhome - Property Id: 296133 Newly remodeled, semi-Furnished townhome. All brand new furniture. Utilities included. Perfect for families, traveling executives, or medical professionals.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1575 Wildwood Road Northeast
1575 Wildwood Drive, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$671
Wildwood - Property Id: 295856 Private room in a renovated home. A short walk to bus line 50 and a quick drive to Roswell Rd.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
3246 Hampton Court Southeast - 1
3246 Hampton Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1565 Springleaf Court SE
1565 Springleaf Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1088 sqft
Welcome Home to this Furnished Luxury TownHome minutes from The Battery, Braves Stadium, Shopping & Restaurants! This home bost with an open concept floor plan, hardwood floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, formal
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
112 Dupree Road - A4
112 Dupree Road, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment.
Similar Pages
Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKennesaw 3 BedroomsKennesaw Accessible ApartmentsKennesaw Apartments under $1,000Kennesaw Apartments under $1,100
Kennesaw Apartments under $1,200Kennesaw Apartments with BalconyKennesaw Apartments with GarageKennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKennesaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA