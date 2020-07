Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal range Property Amenities alarm system conference room clubhouse elevator gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court courtyard fire pit internet access pool table yoga

Revival on Main is a picture perfect, pet friendly community offering interior details and amenities unlike any other community in Cobb County. Designed with modern comforts and southern charm, your one, two- or three-bedroom apartments in Kennesaw, GA will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops decorative backsplash, built-in microwaves, espresso cabinets, two-inch blinds, and plank flooring. Celebrate life with us at Revival on Main. Call or text us today for more information about your new home at our Kennesaw apartments for rent!