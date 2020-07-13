175 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
11 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1294 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
30 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
35 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3588 Kennesaw Station Dr
3588 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1658 sqft
Renovated, cozy townhome with new modern furnishings included. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms with comfortable beds and 2 full baths, an open living area and a media room in the basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2399 Woodland Drive
2399 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Remodeled Kennesaw Brick Ranch Home ! - Updated Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home in Kennesaw. Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring throughout Home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5040 Woodland Drive NW
5040 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1968 sqft
5040 Woodland Drive NW Available 09/05/20 Kennesaw - Renovated 2016 - 3 or 4BR - Available Sept 5th. Updated in 2016. Kit cabinets painted, new appliances, new flooring, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, new light fixtures, new ceiling fans and more.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2391 Woodland Drive Northwest
2391 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1075 sqft
Ready for move-in today! Come see this beautifully newly renovated 3 bed/ 2 bath home in Kennesaw. Full of light and hardwoods throughout. Back porch overlooks expansive backyard. Washer dryer hook-up in exterior laundry room at carport.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Ridenour
1803 Willow Branch Lane
1803 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1688 sqft
Hardwood flooring greet you as you enter your new home. The large kitchen and eat in area are on your left. On the right is a dining area and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Kennesaw
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Ridenour
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
