3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA
12 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
39 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
34 Units Available
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
10 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
30 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
19 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1297 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
42 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1435 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
27 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
1 Unit Available
2280 Lexington Way NW
2280 Lexington Way, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2037 sqft
Home Features Fenced Yard and Screened Lanai Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
3075 Kings Dr NW
3075 Kings Drive, Kennesaw, GA
Available 06/15/20 Spacious updated house in Kennesaw - Property Id: 206433 This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, new floors throughout the entire house, and large open rooms.
1 Unit Available
3717 McGuire St NW
3717 Mcguire Street, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Available 08/01/20 Description: 3bedroom, 2.5 Bath House for Rent City: Kennesaw, Georgia Price: $1599/month for 24 months lease agreement.
1 Unit Available
2399 Woodland Drive
2399 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2399 Woodland Drive Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Kennesaw Brick Ranch Home ! - Updated Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home in Kennesaw. Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring throughout Home.
1 Unit Available
1947 Lake Heights Cir
1947 Lake Heights Circle, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1981 sqft
You can't miss this one! Gorgeous home in Kennesaw! - Come Live in This Gorgeous, Highly Desired 3 beds /2.5 baths townhouse. Enjoy Cooking in This Spacious Kitchen & Stained Cabinets that has Views to Your Lovely Family Room. Gas Fireplace.
Legacy Park
1 Unit Available
3034 Langley Close NW
3034 Langley Close, Kennesaw, GA
Beautiful family home in sought after Legacy Park Community. Privacy fenced back yard with huge deck. So close to shopping and I-75 for easy access to Atlanta. Close to Dobbins AFB. Home is on a quiet cul de sac.
1 Unit Available
4296 Brighton Way
4296 Brighton Way Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1917 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Legacy Park. , vaulted Living Rm, arched entry to Kitchen & backyard/Patio access, 2-story Great Rm w/gas fireplace framed by floor to ceiling molding, and Laundry Rm.
Cedarcrest
1 Unit Available
1667 Heyford Circle NW
1667 Heyford Circle, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1450 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath rental home in Kennesaw with fresh paint. Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pantry. wood laminate flooring on main level with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Master bedroom on main level.
1 Unit Available
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3544 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1743 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED gorgeous townhome close to I-75 in Cobb.
Ridenour
1 Unit Available
1809 Willow Branch Ln
1809 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1688 sqft
Luxurious Townhouse available in the highly sought after Ridenour community. Concorde Row at Ridenour features upscale living plus tons of amenities, including swim, tennis, playground and more.
