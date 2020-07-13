/
75 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Kennesaw, GA
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Ridenour
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
324 Windcroft Circle NW
324 Windcroft Circle Northwest, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1286 sqft
Enter this cozy cluster home into the spacious living room. The home has a very open layout.
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
950 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
The BelAire Apartment Homes
825 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Studio
$1,065
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Marietta. Community features clubhouse, fitness center and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Units feature hardwood floors, large closets and private balconies.
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,093
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1453 sqft
In a serene setting of forest and lake, you'll find the comforts of need and the pleasures of home. The sweet embrace of a romantic retreat, the textures smooth and ripe, the softened feeling of functional design.
774 Rogers Way SW
774 Rogers Way SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1192 sqft
This nicely redecorated 2-Story Brick and Frame duplex has the Living Room with light gray wood look vinyl plank floor on the rear that opens to the privacy-fenced courtyard with storage room.
4444 Park Street
4444 Park Street, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1074 sqft
Available July 28. Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 1 bath rental located in the Historic Acworth. The property features refinished original hardwoods throughout. Separate dining and laundry rooms. Plenty of parking and nice size backyard.
Victory
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package
3936 Henry Ct
3936 Henry Court, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
784 sqft
Small Duplex community, New Appliances Open Kitchen, Laminate Flooring, LED lights throughout. 2 car driveway.
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
