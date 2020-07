Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court internet access internet cafe

Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service. Walden Ridge is located close to all of the fine dining, great shopping, and entertainment that North West Atlanta has to offer! Plus, you are just short drive to the great hiking at Kennesaw Mountain!Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes come equipped with all of the features you need in your new apartment home! These include spacious closets, crown molding, ceiling fans, patio or balcony, full appliance package, and so much more!Stop searching and start living at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA!