All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest

2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Kennesaw, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest have any available units?
2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest have?
Some of 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 Jim Owens Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 Bedrooms
Kennesaw Apartments with GymsKennesaw Apartments with Parking
Kennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College