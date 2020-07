Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym green community pool e-payments accessible elevator garage parking dog grooming area game room internet access pool table

Welcome to Twenty25 Barrett, home of Kennesaw's finest luxury apartments. Situated next to Kennesaw Mountain, our community reflects the tradition of our historic neighborhood with a sophisticated, modern flair. Complete with our shimmering pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, beautiful clubroom, cyber cafe, and controlled access gates, our community provides the ultimate luxury living experience in the heart of Kennesaw.