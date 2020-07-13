All apartments in Kennesaw
Find more places like
Greenhouse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennesaw, GA
/
Greenhouse
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Greenhouse

Open Now until 6pm
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW · (762) 245-6069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennesaw
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0112 · Avail. Sep 12

$858

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2702 · Avail. Sep 13

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 2302 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenhouse.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Ideally located next to I-75 and just minutes from the Kennesaw State University, Greenhouse Apartments is a perfect home for those who want to blend urban convenience with a tranquil suburban address. You’ll find abundant shopping, dining, and entertainment venues in our immediate vicinity, while our pet-friendly community greets you with a highly-alluring host of amenities.

Embrace modern suburban living in our spacious one and two-bedroom apartments in Kennesaw, GA. Our well-designed floor plans combine functionality with style, featuring vibrant color schemes, a private balcony or sunlit living rooms, galley-style kitchens, and large walk-in closets. You won’t miss out on excitement either, as our fantastic community provides ample opportunities for laid-back entertainment. Get instant vacation vibes with a large swimming pool and a professional

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot parking included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Greenhouse have any available units?
Greenhouse has 19 units available starting at $858 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greenhouse have?
Some of Greenhouse's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenhouse currently offering any rent specials?
Greenhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenhouse is pet friendly.
Does Greenhouse offer parking?
Yes, Greenhouse offers parking.
Does Greenhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenhouse have a pool?
Yes, Greenhouse has a pool.
Does Greenhouse have accessible units?
No, Greenhouse does not have accessible units.
Does Greenhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenhouse has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenhouse have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenhouse has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Kennesaw 1 BedroomsKennesaw 2 BedroomsKennesaw Apartments with GymKennesaw Apartments with ParkingKennesaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ridenour

Apartments Near Colleges

Kennesaw State UniversityClark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse College