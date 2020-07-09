1354 E Rock Springs Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Morningside Elementary School. Hedgewood Earthcraft home with an exceptional floorplan. Open kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances, all open to dining & family room. Formal living room features arched built in bookcases, formal dining room, sunroom, family room with fireplace, & a screened porch. 3 bedrooms on second level, each with private bath. Master retreat features office /sitting room & spa sized bathroom with walk in closet. 3rd floor loft is bonus. All hardwoods & plantation shutters throughout. 2 car garage.