Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
1354 E Rock Springs Rd
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

1354 E Rock Springs Rd

1354 East Rock Springs Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1354 East Rock Springs Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Morningside Elementary School. Hedgewood Earthcraft home with an exceptional floorplan. Open kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances, all open to dining & family room. Formal living room features arched built in bookcases, formal dining room, sunroom, family room with fireplace, & a screened porch. 3 bedrooms on second level, each with private bath. Master retreat features office /sitting room & spa sized bathroom with walk in closet. 3rd floor loft is bonus. All hardwoods & plantation shutters throughout. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 E Rock Springs Rd have any available units?
1354 E Rock Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1354 E Rock Springs Rd have?
Some of 1354 E Rock Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 E Rock Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1354 E Rock Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 E Rock Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1354 E Rock Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1354 E Rock Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1354 E Rock Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 1354 E Rock Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1354 E Rock Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 E Rock Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 1354 E Rock Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1354 E Rock Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 1354 E Rock Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 E Rock Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1354 E Rock Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 E Rock Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1354 E Rock Springs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

