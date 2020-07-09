1354 E Rock Springs Rd

Amenities
Morningside Elementary School. Hedgewood Earthcraft home with an exceptional floorplan. Open kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances, all open to dining & family room. Formal living room features arched built in bookcases, formal dining room, sunroom, family room with fireplace, & a screened porch. 3 bedrooms on second level, each with private bath. Master retreat features office /sitting room & spa sized bathroom with walk in closet. 3rd floor loft is bonus. All hardwoods & plantation shutters throughout. 2 car garage.