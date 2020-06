Amenities

1080 Woodbridge is a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in the best residential area the city has to offer. At 1,542 sf, this townhome offers plenty of space for a small family (Morningside ES, Inman MS, and Grady HS) or an ideal roommate set up.



The location is perfect to easily get to areas like Emory University, Virginia Highlands, Midtown, Downtown, as well as great amenities the city has to offer, i.e. the Beltline, Piedmont Park, Centennial Park, etc.