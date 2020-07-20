All apartments in Chamblee
Chamblee, GA
3054 QUANTUM Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

3054 QUANTUM Lane

3054 Quantum Lane · No Longer Available
Chamblee
Dresden East
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3054 Quantum Lane, Chamblee, GA 30341
Dresden East

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Perfect townhome in a great location! Home is conveniently located in Chamblee just minutes from 285 and 85. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Perimeter Mall, Buckhead, and more. Come and check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 QUANTUM Lane have any available units?
3054 QUANTUM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3054 QUANTUM Lane have?
Some of 3054 QUANTUM Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 QUANTUM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3054 QUANTUM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 QUANTUM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3054 QUANTUM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 3054 QUANTUM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3054 QUANTUM Lane offers parking.
Does 3054 QUANTUM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 QUANTUM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 QUANTUM Lane have a pool?
No, 3054 QUANTUM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3054 QUANTUM Lane have accessible units?
No, 3054 QUANTUM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 QUANTUM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3054 QUANTUM Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 QUANTUM Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 QUANTUM Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
