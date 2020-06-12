/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
302 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sexton Woods
10 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1165 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
Downtown Chamblee
16 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
$
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sexton Woods
22 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1193 sqft
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Dresden East
27 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sexton Woods
75 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dresden East
17 Units Available
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1192 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 9 at 06:29pm
Dresden East
6 Units Available
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1338 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpeting and hardwood floors. Fully-equipped kitchens with modern appliances. Cats and dogs welcome. Community has a pool and internet cafe. Conveniently located near I-85.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dresden East
1 Unit Available
2175 Capehart Pl NE In Law
2175 Capehart Pl NE, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Unit In Law Available 06/15/20 Capehart Suite - Property Id: 135302 Private in law suite, 1.5-2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom in lower level of residential house. Recently renovated and updated.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
4002 E Johnson Circle
4002 East Johnson Circle, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1098 sqft
RENOVATED & UPDATED. Super convenient Chamblee location inside the 285 perimeter. Cute bungalow in Shallowford Heights. New Doraville sight is visible from front yard. Bright open floor plan with updated kitchen and Bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Chamblee
1 Unit Available
5097 Peachtree Road # B
5097 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOFT CONDO in Chamblee. A must see! 15' ceilings with exposed duct work and brick wall add charm. Tall windows let plenty light flow through. Renovated bathrooms and kitchen with gas stove .
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Downtown Chamblee
1 Unit Available
5200 Peachtree Road
5200 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
902 sqft
Peachtree Malone: Coveted Lofts of Hot Downtown Chamblee! Designed in Bauhaus style, this 2bd 2ba loft features an Open Concept, Floor to Ceiling Windows, tons of Natural Light, Modern Fixtures, Exposed High Ceilings & Ductwork.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Dresden East
1 Unit Available
3078 Quantum Lane
3078 Quantum Lane, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1329 sqft
AMAZING SPECIAL! (only $500 deposit) Inside the perimeter luxury living in Chamblee! Imagine the convenience of your new home located at Dresden Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1216 sqft
Just a stone's throw from I-85 and close to Mercer University. Apartments feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Attractive community includes a pool, a media room and an Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Northwoods
9 Units Available
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1239 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$968
1405 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Buford Highway
21 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
958 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Huntley Hills
14 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
