/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM
321 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Dresden East
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Chamblee
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Sexton Woods
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Dresden East
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1408 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
7 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
64 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 9 at 06:29pm
6 Units Available
Dresden East
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpeting and hardwood floors. Fully-equipped kitchens with modern appliances. Cats and dogs welcome. Community has a pool and internet cafe. Conveniently located near I-85.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Green Hills
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$921
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1234 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,325
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,500
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Buford Highway
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
Buford Highway
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Huntley Hills
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1025 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
23 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Similar Pages
Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChamblee 3 BedroomsChamblee Accessible ApartmentsChamblee Apartments with Balcony
Chamblee Apartments with GarageChamblee Apartments with GymChamblee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChamblee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChamblee Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA