3 bedroom apartments
293 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA
Dresden East
17 Units Available
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1408 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1515 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
$
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Dresden East
6 Units Available
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpeting and hardwood floors. Fully-equipped kitchens with modern appliances. Cats and dogs welcome. Community has a pool and internet cafe. Conveniently located near I-85.
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
1841 Gainsborough Drive
1841 Gainsborough Drive, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1383 sqft
In the quiet oasis of Gainsborough,this completely newly renovated beautiful home is the perfect combination between nature and modern design.
Dresden East
1 Unit Available
2997 Whispering Hills Court
2997 Whispering Hills Court, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1200 sqft
This beautifully renovated home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. With easy access to I-85, I-285 and Buford Hwy this place is super close to new CHOA and Emory campuses and everything Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Chamblee have to offer.
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
4078 Forrestal Drive
4078 Forrestal Drive, Chamblee, GA
Great Huntley Hills location and affordable rent. Loads of split level room with three beds up and full bath and bed down. Lower level living room/den and family room on main level.
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
2210 Spring Walk Ct
2210 Spring Walk Court, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
2210 Spring Walk Ct. Available 07/01/20 3 story split level townhouse- Great Location ITP 3.2 miles from Ashford Dunwoody Rd. and Perimeter Mall.
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Park at Oglethrope
39 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1362 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
$
Northwoods
9 Units Available
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
27 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
25 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Green Hills
34 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Briarcliff Heights
7 Units Available
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1690 sqft
Spacious layouts with private garages in an oasis-like setting. Gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks, fireplaces in select units. Ample storage with walk-in closets. Swimming pool and dog park on-site.
6 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.
$
Historic Brookhaven
25 Units Available
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1748 sqft
Spacious apartments with modern features, like hardwood floors and granite counters. Extensive complex contains gym, pool, tennis court and business center. Blackburn Park is within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
2199 Sundown Drive NE
2199 Sundown Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1599 sqft
Move-in ready, clean and tastefully appointed 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA ranch on beautiful corner lot available for rent June 15th in sought after Oak Grove. Large Master Suite, beautiful hardwoods, walk-in closets, all appliances included.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
2310 Poplar Springs Drive NE
2310 Poplar Springs Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1412 sqft
Recently renovated 3bdrm/2bath ranch located in the heart of "Brookhaven's" Drew valley subdivision. Located on a private street this home features: granite counter-tops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, fresh paint and upgraded lighting.
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
1886 Timothy Dr
1886 Timothy Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
Perfect Location! Nice, Quiet Neighborhood. Convenient to I-85, Emory, CDC, & Brookhaven. This Wonderful Split Level Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, New Carpet, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Carport and Sits ona 1/2 Acre Lot.
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
2323 Burch
2323 Burch Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1197 sqft
What a find! 3 bedroom rental in a fantastic Brookhaven location. Great hardwoods throughout, Laundry room off of the kitchen. Fenced yard & storage shed.
