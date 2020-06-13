285 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sexton Woods
22 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
2534 sqft
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Dresden East
26 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sexton Woods
11 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dresden East
17 Units Available
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1408 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1515 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
Downtown Chamblee
16 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sexton Woods
76 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 9 at 06:29pm
Dresden East
6 Units Available
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpeting and hardwood floors. Fully-equipped kitchens with modern appliances. Cats and dogs welcome. Community has a pool and internet cafe. Conveniently located near I-85.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
44 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Briarcliff Heights
8 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1025 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Park at Oglethrope
35 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,245
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1234 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Briarcliff Heights
13 Units Available
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1216 sqft
Just a stone's throw from I-85 and close to Mercer University. Apartments feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Attractive community includes a pool, a media room and an Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Northwoods
9 Units Available
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chamblee, GA

Finding an apartment in Chamblee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

