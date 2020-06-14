Apartment List
/
GA
/
chamblee
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

235 Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA with garage

Chamblee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sexton Woods
11 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dresden East
17 Units Available
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1408 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
$
Downtown Chamblee
16 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sexton Woods
76 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dresden East
1 Unit Available
3078 Quantum Lane
3078 Quantum Lane, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1329 sqft
AMAZING SPECIAL! (only $500 deposit) Inside the perimeter luxury living in Chamblee! Imagine the convenience of your new home located at Dresden Heights.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
1841 Gainsborough Drive
1841 Gainsborough Drive, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1383 sqft
In the quiet oasis of Gainsborough,this completely newly renovated beautiful home is the perfect combination between nature and modern design.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
2210 Spring Walk Ct
2210 Spring Walk Court, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
2210 Spring Walk Ct. Available 07/01/20 3 story split level townhouse- Great Location ITP 3.2 miles from Ashford Dunwoody Rd. and Perimeter Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Briarcliff Heights
13 Units Available
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Huntley Hills
14 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:40am
Green Hills
33 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Historic Brookhaven
26 Units Available
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1748 sqft
Spacious apartments with modern features, like hardwood floors and granite counters. Extensive complex contains gym, pool, tennis court and business center. Blackburn Park is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
North Brookhaven
30 Units Available
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1149 sqft
Serene, quiet location in a peaceful wooded setting. Easy access to nearby shops and restaurants and a short commute to downtown Atlanta. W/D in unit, fireplaces and recent renovations.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Briarcliff Heights
7 Units Available
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1690 sqft
Spacious layouts with private garages in an oasis-like setting. Gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks, fireplaces in select units. Ample storage with walk-in closets. Swimming pool and dog park on-site.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2199 Sundown Dr
2199 Sundown Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1599 sqft
Move-in ready, clean and tastefully appointed 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA ranch on beautiful corner lot available for rent June 15th in sought after Oak Grove. Large Master Suite, beautiful hardwoods, walk-in closets, all appliances included.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3473 Koyla Landing
3473 Koyla Lndg, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2407 sqft
Enjoy a walkable lifestyle! Brand new three stories Townhome close to everywhere! The gated community is among the most luxurious properties you’ll find in Chamblee. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms across 2400 square feet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3152 Mercer University Drive
3152 Mercer University Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2336 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated private townhome community near Mercer University, CDC, Emory, VA Hospital, I-85 and I-285, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores. Kitchen with semicircle breakfast bar that overlooks breakfast area, living room with fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Buford Highway
1 Unit Available
1624 Lenox Overlook Road NE
1624 Lenox Overlook Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2068 sqft
Beautiful End unit in gated Brookhaven community. Featuring an archway foyer leading to open floorplan w/ tons of natural light & gleaming hardwoods throughout the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chamblee, GA

Chamblee apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChamblee 3 BedroomsChamblee Accessible ApartmentsChamblee Apartments with Balcony
Chamblee Apartments with GarageChamblee Apartments with GymChamblee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChamblee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Apartments with Washer-DryerChamblee Dog Friendly ApartmentsChamblee Furnished ApartmentsChamblee Pet Friendly PlacesChamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College