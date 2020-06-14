/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
241 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sexton Woods
23 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
804 sqft
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dresden East
24 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sexton Woods
13 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
782 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Downtown Chamblee
16 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
882 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sexton Woods
75 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dresden East
17 Units Available
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
917 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
1014 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
12 Units Available
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas of Embry Hills in Chamblee. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Downtown Chamblee
1 Unit Available
5300 Peachtree Road
5300 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
713 sqft
1 Bedroom Malone Floor Plan! On 2nd floor! Kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer to remain.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Briarcliff Heights
8 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
671 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$907
785 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Park at Oglethrope
37 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
733 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
842 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
905 sqft
Just a stone's throw from I-85 and close to Mercer University. Apartments feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Attractive community includes a pool, a media room and an Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Park at Oglethrope
21 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
North Brookhaven
30 Units Available
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
605 sqft
Serene, quiet location in a peaceful wooded setting. Easy access to nearby shops and restaurants and a short commute to downtown Atlanta. W/D in unit, fireplaces and recent renovations.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
864 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Huntley Hills
14 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
855 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
815 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
727 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Similar Pages
Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChamblee 3 BedroomsChamblee Accessible ApartmentsChamblee Apartments with Balcony
Chamblee Apartments with GarageChamblee Apartments with GymChamblee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChamblee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA