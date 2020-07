Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse concierge gym game room parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport dog park hot tub package receiving

Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You!



Anderson at Clairmont Apartments welcomes you! Find your perfect home with spacious one bedroom apartments in Atlanta GA, as well as two and three bedroom options on offer. With open floor plans, large kitchens, and quality standard appliances, these beautiful Clairmont Apartments incorporate modern design elements and complete convenience that are necessary for the modern resident. Located right off I-85, our community is a quick drive from the Atlanta metro, where you will be able to take advantage of all that one of the South’s greatest cities has to offer. Living in this beautiful community gives you several luxury amenities to serve your day-to-day needs. Enjoy our fitness center and clubhouse for a nice workout, a game of billiards, a swim at the pool, or a movie at the clubhouse TV lounge. Also included is 24-hour apartment maintenance, gated entrance, and package delivery services that further adds to the comfort and convenience that Anderson at Clairmont provides. Walking dist