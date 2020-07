Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly media room pool table yoga

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!

You know you're somewhere different the second you enter Chamblee. Our small town center is connected by walking paths, railways, historic buildings, and a trove of antique stores that each have their own flavor of curiosities to bring home.



We aren't interested in superimposing ourselves on top of this community, but rather building within and reflecting its quaint character. This is a place for people who love the proximity of city lights but prefer laid-back living in a neighborhood with old and new stops to explore.