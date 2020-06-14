Apartment List
/
GA
/
chamblee
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:43 PM

286 Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chamblee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sexton Woods
23 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
2534 sqft
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Dresden East
23 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dresden East
17 Units Available
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1408 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sexton Woods
75 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 9 at 06:29pm
Dresden East
6 Units Available
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpeting and hardwood floors. Fully-equipped kitchens with modern appliances. Cats and dogs welcome. Community has a pool and internet cafe. Conveniently located near I-85.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Huntley Hills
1 Unit Available
1841 Gainsborough Drive
1841 Gainsborough Drive, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1383 sqft
In the quiet oasis of Gainsborough,this completely newly renovated beautiful home is the perfect combination between nature and modern design.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dresden East
1 Unit Available
2997 Whispering Hills Court
2997 Whispering Hills Court, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1200 sqft
This beautifully renovated home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. With easy access to I-85, I-285 and Buford Hwy this place is super close to new CHOA and Emory campuses and everything Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Chamblee have to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Brookhaven
30 Units Available
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1149 sqft
Serene, quiet location in a peaceful wooded setting. Easy access to nearby shops and restaurants and a short commute to downtown Atlanta. W/D in unit, fireplaces and recent renovations.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Buford Highway
13 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
42 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Park at Oglethrope
35 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,245
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Briarcliff Heights
13 Units Available
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1216 sqft
Just a stone's throw from I-85 and close to Mercer University. Apartments feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Attractive community includes a pool, a media room and an Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Historic Brookhaven
26 Units Available
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1748 sqft
Spacious apartments with modern features, like hardwood floors and granite counters. Extensive complex contains gym, pool, tennis court and business center. Blackburn Park is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Buford Highway
9 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Briarcliff Heights
7 Units Available
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1690 sqft
Spacious layouts with private garages in an oasis-like setting. Gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks, fireplaces in select units. Ample storage with walk-in closets. Swimming pool and dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1265 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights At Chamblee in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 2 at 03:43pm
Drew Valley
3 Units Available
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Atlanta, just minutes from Clairmont Road and Briarwood Recreation Center. Community features playground and pool. Units include patio, dishwasher, walk in closets and disposal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chamblee, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chamblee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChamblee 3 BedroomsChamblee Accessible ApartmentsChamblee Apartments with Balcony
Chamblee Apartments with GarageChamblee Apartments with GymChamblee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChamblee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Apartments with Pool
Chamblee Apartments with Washer-DryerChamblee Dog Friendly ApartmentsChamblee Furnished ApartmentsChamblee Pet Friendly PlacesChamblee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College