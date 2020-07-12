/
sexton woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
344 Apartments for rent in Sexton Woods, Chamblee, GA
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Results within 1 mile of Sexton Woods
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
15 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
31 Units Available
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
29 Units Available
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,048
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1149 sqft
Serene, quiet location in a peaceful wooded setting. Easy access to nearby shops and restaurants and a short commute to downtown Atlanta. W/D in unit, fireplaces and recent renovations.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
31 Units Available
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with modern features, like hardwood floors and granite counters. Extensive complex contains gym, pool, tennis court and business center. Blackburn Park is within walking distance.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1176 Hampton Hall Drive
1176 Hampton Hall Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2912 sqft
1176 Hampton Hall Drive Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall - COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Gramercy Circle
1981 Gramercy Circle, Chamblee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2544 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath. All landscaping included in rental price. Sitting inside the Perimeter and onvenient to top Brookhaven restaurants, schools, shopping.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1516 Donaldson Park Drive NE
1516 Donaldson Park Drive, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2916 sqft
Spacious executive style Town Home in one of the best parts of Brookhaven. Private community of only 24 homes.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5200 Peachtree Road
5200 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
902 sqft
Peachtree Malone: Coveted Lofts of Hot Downtown Chamblee! Designed in Bauhaus style, this 2bd 2ba loft features an Open Concept, Floor to Ceiling Windows, tons of Natural Light, Modern Fixtures, Exposed High Ceilings & Ductwork.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Peachtree Road
5300 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beatiful loft for rent in the heart of Chamblee! Open floor plan, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. All appliances included, washer and dryer too. Great building with lots of amenities such as gym, pool, entertainment room, etc.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3499 Sunderland Circle NE
3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2967 sqft
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2204 sqft
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful New Roof and New Paint inside and out. Storage Shed. Oak Cabinets, Hardwood floors entire home. Tile Baths, Large Great Room, Separate Dining Room, Storm Windows, Large Private Backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5097 Peachtree Road # B
5097 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOFT CONDO in Chamblee. A must see! 15' ceilings with exposed duct work and brick wall add charm. Tall windows let plenty light flow through. Renovated bathrooms and kitchen with gas stove .
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4081 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4081 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
The Diamond of Brookhaven! See this $350K renovation. Mins from HWY 400 & 285, Both Lenox & Perimeter Malls & the Finest Restaurants & shopping Atlanta offers. Great schools & close to hospitals.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2990 Ringle Road
2990 Ringle Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1222 sqft
Application Pending - Picture perfect Ashford Park rental! This move-in ready home features fresh paint, gorgeous hardwoods, 2-living spaces + dining area, stunning renovated kitchen and baths, and an amazing backyard! Move right in and enjoy this
Results within 5 miles of Sexton Woods
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
58 Units Available
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
Situated in the heart of the action, a life of luxury awaits you at 32Hundred Lenox.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
78 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
29 Units Available
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1233 sqft
In-apartment washer and dryer, private balcony, large walk-in closets. On-site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool and outdoor grilling areas. Convenient, walkable location near Chastain Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
443 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1682 sqft
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
