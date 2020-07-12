/
downtown chamblee
Last updated July 12 2020
364 Apartments for rent in Downtown Chamblee, Chamblee, GA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
15 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5200 Peachtree Road
5200 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
902 sqft
Peachtree Malone: Coveted Lofts of Hot Downtown Chamblee! Designed in Bauhaus style, this 2bd 2ba loft features an Open Concept, Floor to Ceiling Windows, tons of Natural Light, Modern Fixtures, Exposed High Ceilings & Ductwork.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Peachtree Road
5300 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beatiful loft for rent in the heart of Chamblee! Open floor plan, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. All appliances included, washer and dryer too. Great building with lots of amenities such as gym, pool, entertainment room, etc.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5097 Peachtree Road # B
5097 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOFT CONDO in Chamblee. A must see! 15' ceilings with exposed duct work and brick wall add charm. Tall windows let plenty light flow through. Renovated bathrooms and kitchen with gas stove .
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Chamblee
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1134 sqft
Every apartment in this gated community boasts balconies, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and walk-in showers. Less than 10 minutes from Perimeter Mall. Closeness to I-285 and I-85 a boon for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
35 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
31 Units Available
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,276
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1225 sqft
Stunning, upscale community with a resort-style saltwater pool, club-style fitness center, cyber lounges and beautiful architecture. Near I-85 and GA 400. Apartments offer ceramic tile, garden bathroom tubs, expansive kitchens and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$902
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
64 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3480 Havalyn Ln
3480 Havalyn Lane, Doraville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
Wonderful 3BR/2BA Ranch in Northwoods subdivision. Re-glazed tub/shower. New lighting. Nice deck overlooking wooded lot. Easy access to I-85 or I-285, Doraville MARTA station and Chamblee restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Gramercy Circle
1981 Gramercy Circle, Chamblee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2544 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath. All landscaping included in rental price. Sitting inside the Perimeter and onvenient to top Brookhaven restaurants, schools, shopping.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1516 Donaldson Park Drive NE
1516 Donaldson Park Drive, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2916 sqft
Spacious executive style Town Home in one of the best parts of Brookhaven. Private community of only 24 homes.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1688 Harts Mill Road NE
1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3146 sqft
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2918 Redding Road
2918 Redding Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1404 sqft
Live on one of the best streets in the heart of Brookhaven! Great house with three bedrooms, hardwood floors and a huge fenced backyard. Very close to local restaurants, schools, parks and tennis courts. Pet Friendly.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2572 Mural Dr
2572 Mural Drive, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1608 sqft
Four sided brick ranch in desirable area convenient to restaurants, shopping, MARTA, parks, and more. New kitchen white cabinetry, center island, granite tops and new stove. Open to Dining Area and Den. Enter the Family room from the front door.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2204 sqft
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3742 Clairmont Road
3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
2750 sqft
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2990 Ringle Road
2990 Ringle Road, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1222 sqft
Application Pending - Picture perfect Ashford Park rental! This move-in ready home features fresh paint, gorgeous hardwoods, 2-living spaces + dining area, stunning renovated kitchen and baths, and an amazing backyard! Move right in and enjoy this
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Chamblee
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
85 Units Available
AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,894
1916 sqft
AMLI Lenox is ideally situated in Atlantas premier shopping and dining district. Our Lenox apartments are walking distance from Phipps Plaza, Lenox Mall and the Buckhead Financial district, and uniquely located next to Marie Sims Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
57 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
443 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
