accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:24 AM
150 Accessible Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA
1 of 15
1 of 15
$
$
Sexton Woods
76 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
1 of 34
1 of 34
$
$
Downtown Chamblee
16 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
1 of 31
1 of 31
$
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1515 sqft
Features various 1-3 bedroom garden-style apartments. Fully loaded kitchens, plentiful storage, spacious walk-in closets, resort style pool, a newly built picnic/ grilling area, half-court basketball court and more.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
1 of 28
1 of 28
$
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,390
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
1 of 19
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
1 of 21
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Huntley Hills
15 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
1 of 26
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
1 of 34
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,050
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
1 of 13
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
1 of 21
1 of 21
$
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
1 of 36
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
1 of 36
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Briarcliff Heights
7 Units Available
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1690 sqft
Spacious layouts with private garages in an oasis-like setting. Gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks, fireplaces in select units. Ample storage with walk-in closets. Swimming pool and dog park on-site.
1 of 19
1 of 19
Last updated June 2 at 03:43pm
Drew Valley
3 Units Available
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Atlanta, just minutes from Clairmont Road and Briarwood Recreation Center. Community features playground and pool. Units include patio, dishwasher, walk in closets and disposal.
1 of 14
1 of 14
Last updated November 7 at 06:50pm
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Chamblee
1 of 34
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
1 of 49
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
Lenox
40 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
1 of 38
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Lenox Park
17 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
1 of 31
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Piedmont Heights
22 Units Available
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,280
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1137 sqft
Convenient location in Atlanta by I-85 and Highway 400. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and W/D hookup. Luxury community has on-site laundry, pool, dog park and parking.
1 of 84
1 of 84
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Downtown Sandy Springs
25 Units Available
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1168 sqft
Modern apartments with wood plank-style floors, a keyless entry system and pendant lighting. Tenants can enjoy a juice bar, movie lawn and saltwater pool. Close to I-295. Near Perimeter Mall.
1 of 30
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
Pine Hills
41 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,053
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
1 of 42
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sandy Springs
445 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
1 of 35
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
1 of 32
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
1 of 20
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Buckhead Village
41 Units Available
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,313
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1224 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
