/
/
/
huntley hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
305 Apartments for rent in Huntley Hills, Chamblee, GA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1134 sqft
Every apartment in this gated community boasts balconies, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, and walk-in showers. Less than 10 minutes from Perimeter Mall. Closeness to I-285 and I-85 a boon for commuters.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
35 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Gramercy Circle
1981 Gramercy Circle, Chamblee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2544 sqft
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath. All landscaping included in rental price. Sitting inside the Perimeter and onvenient to top Brookhaven restaurants, schools, shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Huntley Hills
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
35 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
15 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
17 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
31 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
31 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$902
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
64 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1508 Old Springhouse Lane
1508 Old Spring House Ln, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,060
Location! Location! I-285 East Exit At Chamblee Dunwoody/N. Shallowford - Beautiful split level home, open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area with a view to family room with new hardwood floors.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
Riva Apartments PROMO CODE: 4685-R - Property Id: 312615 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Cotillion Drive
1850 Cotillion Drive, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perimeter area condo in gated community! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Madison Square. Large family room, Private balcony. Kitchen with tiled floor, Pantry, Disposal. Visit http://www.renterspowerhouse.com for more information.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1508 Old Spring House Lane
1508 Old Spring House Lane, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1944 sqft
Location! Location! Nice corner lot, fenced yard, 2 car carport. Open spacious home. Vaulted ceiling, breakfast area. Entire lower level is master Bedroom suite. Hardwoods in living room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5200 Peachtree Road
5200 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
902 sqft
Peachtree Malone: Coveted Lofts of Hot Downtown Chamblee! Designed in Bauhaus style, this 2bd 2ba loft features an Open Concept, Floor to Ceiling Windows, tons of Natural Light, Modern Fixtures, Exposed High Ceilings & Ductwork.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1688 Harts Mill Road NE
1688 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
3146 sqft
Superb location in Brookhaven on Harts Mill Road. Furnished and move-in ready.Turn-key. Exceptionally clean house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with large dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Peachtree Road
5300 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beatiful loft for rent in the heart of Chamblee! Open floor plan, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. All appliances included, washer and dryer too. Great building with lots of amenities such as gym, pool, entertainment room, etc.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2204 sqft
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5097 Peachtree Road # B
5097 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
TWO BEDROOM LOFT CONDO in Chamblee. A must see! 15' ceilings with exposed duct work and brick wall add charm. Tall windows let plenty light flow through. Renovated bathrooms and kitchen with gas stove .
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GATucker, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GA