dresden east
440 Apartments for rent in Dresden East, Chamblee, GA
27 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
2 Units Available
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.
$
10 Units Available
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! $1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.
17 Units Available
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1408 sqft
Plush carpeting, modern kitchens and spacious bathrooms. Conveniently located with immediate access to I-85 and nestled in a secluded environment. Swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and laundry facilities on site.
6 Units Available
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpeting and hardwood floors. Fully-equipped kitchens with modern appliances. Cats and dogs welcome. Community has a pool and internet cafe. Conveniently located near I-85.
1 Unit Available
2715 Dresden Ct
2715 Dresden Court, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Available 07/22/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath in Chamblee - Property Id: 173729 ***Don't disturb tenant - Unit will be available for move in on 08/01/2020. Open house 3-4pm on 07/05/2020.
1 Unit Available
2824 Whispering Hills Dr
2824 Whispering Hills Dr, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Very clean 2 bedroom/2bath unit in conveniently located triplex. Hardwood floors. Kitchen with breakfast area + washer/dryer hook ups. Central HVAC and off-street parking. Close to I-85/Shallowford Road.
1 Unit Available
2999 Whispering Hills Court
2999 Whispering Hills Ct, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
This beautifully renovated triplex (3-unit house) sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. With easy access to I-85, I-285 and Buford Hwy this place is super close to new CHOA and Emory campuses and everything Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Chamblee have to offer.
1 Unit Available
2813 Harrow Drive
2813 Harrow Drive, Chamblee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2075 sqft
Welcome home to this recently updated expansive home tucked away in a very quiet neighborhood centrally located near 1-85.
1 Unit Available
2572 Mural Dr
2572 Mural Drive, Chamblee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1608 sqft
Four sided brick ranch in desirable area convenient to restaurants, shopping, MARTA, parks, and more. New kitchen white cabinetry, center island, granite tops and new stove. Open to Dining Area and Den. Enter the Family room from the front door.
1 Unit Available
3078 Quantum Lane
3078 Quantum Lane, Chamblee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1329 sqft
AMAZING SPECIAL! (only $500 deposit) Inside the perimeter luxury living in Chamblee! Imagine the convenience of your new home located at Dresden Heights.
Results within 1 mile of Dresden East
20 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1216 sqft
Just a stone's throw from I-85 and close to Mercer University. Apartments feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Attractive community includes a pool, a media room and an Internet cafe.
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1234 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
$
10 Units Available
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
17 Units Available
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1258 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym, pool and internet cafe. Located close to GA-400 and I-85.
29 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
15 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
$
13 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
12 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1025 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
$
9 Units Available
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
8 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
38 Units Available
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1321 sqft
Welcome to The Commons at Briarwood, an inviting apartment community seamlessly woven into the lively Brookhaven neighborhood, yet comfortably tucked away from the hustle and bustle.
17 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
2 Units Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
