Gables Century Center

Lease Length: 3 - 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $310. Water connect fee: $40
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breedsWeight restrictions: 85 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: 85lb weight limit, aggressive breed restrictions
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: Covered lot. off street
covered: included with lease.
Storage Details: additional storage: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.