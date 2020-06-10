All apartments in Chamblee
Find more places like Gables Century Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chamblee, GA
/
Gables Century Center
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 PM

Gables Century Center

Open Now until 6pm
1740 Century Cir NE · (678) 918-4869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chamblee
See all
Dresden East
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA 30345
Dresden East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1176 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 1116 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 1375 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 1156 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,646

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Century Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
trash valet
We are in the middle of an office park offering ease of walking to work every day. On weekends and normal after business hours, the surrounding area has no congestion and is very quiet compared to our competitors who are located off busy main roads and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $310. Water connect fee: $40
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breedsWeight restrictions: 85 lbs
Dogs
restrictions: 85lb weight limit, aggressive breed restrictions
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only
Parking Details: Covered lot. off street covered: included with lease.
Storage Details: additional storage: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Century Center have any available units?
Gables Century Center has 27 units available starting at $1,076 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Gables Century Center have?
Some of Gables Century Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Century Center currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Century Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Century Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Century Center is pet friendly.
Does Gables Century Center offer parking?
Yes, Gables Century Center offers parking.
Does Gables Century Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables Century Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Century Center have a pool?
Yes, Gables Century Center has a pool.
Does Gables Century Center have accessible units?
No, Gables Century Center does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Century Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Century Center has units with dishwashers.
Does Gables Century Center have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Gables Century Center has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Gables Century Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Anderson at Clairmont
2500 Northeast Expy NE
Chamblee, GA 30345
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard
Chamblee, GA 30341
Sienna Ridge
2283 Plaster Rd NE
Chamblee, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 BedroomsChamblee 2 Bedrooms
Chamblee Apartments with ParkingChamblee Dog Friendly Apartments
Chamblee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GA
Lithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity