Apartment List
/
GA
/
chamblee
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

117 Studio Apartments for rent in Chamblee, GA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Chamblee living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public trans... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
23 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,285
563 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Results within 1 mile of Chamblee
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
12 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,055
585 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,290
575 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,420
655 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Chamblee
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
22 Units Available
Buckhead Village
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
681 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residents enjoy a swimming pool, yoga studio, gym and secure garage with an electric car charging station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
$
79 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
$
13 Units Available
Buckhead Village
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,417
664 sqft
Conveniently located modern apartments with spacious floor plans. In proximity to entertainment, retail, dining and the financial district. Amenities include rooftop wellness and yoga center and fireplace library.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
41 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,334
517 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
72 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,545
542 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Dunwoody Village
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$942
609 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
692 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
25 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,137
558 sqft
Just a few minutes from GA 400 and I-85 and near the Lindbergh MARTA station. On-site amenities include a club room, internet cafe, wellness center, and progressive play area. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
35 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,284
685 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
540 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,307
620 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
441 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
32 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,248
583 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
15 Units Available
Lenox
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,413
666 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
21 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,474
534 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
$
69 Units Available
Garden Hills
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,730
530 sqft
If you could live anywhere, what kind of place would you choose? A landmark destination for shopping, socializing and entertaining? A hotspot offering some of the finest restaurants and shops in the country? A luxury village with spectacular
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
18 Units Available
North Buckhead
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,302
603 sqft
High-rise living near Buckhead MARTA Station and Lenox Square Mall. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchens and walk-in closets. Community features coffee bar, game room, pool and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
$
46 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,507
661 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
$
72 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,242
524 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Chamblee, GA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Chamblee living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Chamblee during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Chamblee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChamblee 2 Bedroom ApartmentsChamblee 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsChamblee 3 Bedroom ApartmentsChamblee Accessible ApartmentsChamblee Apartments with Balconies
Chamblee Apartments with GaragesChamblee Apartments with GymsChamblee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChamblee Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChamblee Apartments with Parking
Chamblee Apartments with PoolsChamblee Apartments with Washer-DryersChamblee Dog Friendly ApartmentsChamblee Furnished ApartmentsChamblee Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GA
Milton, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dresden EastHuntley Hills
Sexton Woods
Downtown Chamblee

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College